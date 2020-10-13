Covid 19 coronvirus: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged to ease lockdown restrictions

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Photo / File

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has again urged Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to end the state's lockdown.

Speaking to the media this morning, Frydenberg said virus restrictions were seriously affecting the mental health of the public.

"My message again, today and every day, to Daniel Andrews is please understand the impact that lockdown and harsh restrictions is having on people's mental health.

"Please understand the impact the lockdown is having on people's mental health.

"The use of BeyondBlue services is 77 per cent higher in Vic when compared to other states is really a reminder of that painful impact of lockdown.

‌

"Please give the people of Victoria their freedom back this weekend."

He said it was "heartbreaking" to hear about young people's struggle with mental health issues during the pandemic.