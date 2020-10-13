Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: A $78,000 helicopter ride - US patients battle surprise medical bills

Air ambulance charges are often the most costly type of surprise medical bills. Photo / Andrew Burton, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Sarah Kliff

An intubated coronavirus patient was declining rapidly when doctors decided to airlift her to a hospital with better critical care resources.

"It's life or death," the family of the 60-year-old woman recalled being told when

