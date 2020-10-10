Website of the Year

World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pandemic exposes holes in Sweden's generous social welfare state

10 minutes to read

The Sabbatsbergsbyn nursing home in Stockholm struggled to control the spread of the coronavirus. Photo / Felix Odell, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Peter S. Goodman and Erik Augustin Palm

Decades of budget-cutting and market reforms laid the ground for a wave of death in Swedish nursing homes.

In the popular imagination, Sweden does not seem like the sort of country prone to accepting the

