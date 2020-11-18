Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia reacts to 'chaotic' SA shutdown amid coronavirus outbreak

More harrowing stories from the Covid-19 pandemic are already emerging as South Australia heads into a short, sharp lockdown.
While many are embracing the six-day lockdown to get on top of the state's coronavirus outbreak, others fear it will be too much for them to handle.
One woman said surgery for her daughter had been cancelled, they couldn't have a funeral for her grandfather and could not comfort her grieving mum.
When another woman shared her fears as a vulnerable South Australian, one person commented: "This is what politicians are doing to some of the most vulnerable in our communities - making them feel even more vulnerable and terrifying them with hysterical Covid lockdowns. The harm they're causing can be lifelong."
Another person said the state's reaction was over the top.
"Any chance there is confusion with SA South Africa which had 1987 cases yesterday," they wrote on Twitter.
"Adelaide only had 5 Covid cases today with 34 active cases. WOW what an over-reaction! There obviously is no such thing as Covid Normal."
Most people have praised SA's reaction following Victoria's outbreak, saying it's what's needed to contain the spread quickly.
Chief public health officer Professor Nicole Spurrier said the lockdown was being implemented because the particular strain in the state was spreading to next "generations" quickly.
South Australians reacted by panic buying and stocking up on booze to get them through the next six days, and people weren't happy about it.
Police initially put bottle shops on the banned list, before adding it to their list of essential services yesterday.
One bottle shop owner told ABC News his usual daily sales of $3000 had jumped to a massive $35,000 – that's an increase of more than 1000 per cent.
Some people have made the most of a bad situation, looking forward to six days at home.
One woman shared how her cousin quickly moved their wedding forward, before the lockdown came into effect at midnight.
And some are reassured by knowing celebrities are having to bunker down too.
Zac Efron was spotted shopping in Adelaide's mall, getting some boots at the weekend.
South Australian Premier Steven Marshall provided an update on the state's coronavirus situation this morning.
Marshall told ABC News Breakfast that it was "very likely" the state was going to make masks mandatory as South Australia deals with a particularly difficult strain of coronavirus.
"We have a particularly difficult strain of the disease, which is showing no symptoms for people who become infected," Marshall said.
"We also know that, of course, it is highly contagious, and we believe it's possibly transmitted from surfaces.
"The other thing that we know is that the incubation period for this particular strain is very short, and it can be down to 24 hours.
"So, for all of those reasons, the very clear advice from the public health officials yesterday was to put this pause, this circuit breaker, in place so that we could get on top of the contact tracing and get every single person that we can into that quarantine situation as quickly as possible, so that we can ease those restrictions on the rest of our state."