Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus

5 minutes to read

Scientists say that since the study didn't recruit any human volunteers to gargle the products in question, the findings have limited value for the real world. Photo / Rich Schultz, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Katherine J. Wu

Even if people coated the inside of their mouths with a coronavirus-killing chemical, a substantial amount of the virus would still remain in the body.

A rash of provocative headlines recently offered a tantalising idea:

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.