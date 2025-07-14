Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New York debates mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s plan for city-run grocery stores

By Miquela Thornton
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to test a city-run grocery store in the five boroughs of New York. Photo / Christian Monterrosa, Bloomberg, via the Washington Post

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to test a city-run grocery store in the five boroughs of New York. Photo / Christian Monterrosa, Bloomberg, via the Washington Post

Some New Yorkers say the plan is needed to tackle unaffordable prices, others warn it risks ‘Soviet bread lines’.

For decades, the American playbook for bringing groceries to underserved neighbourhoods has been simple: offer tax breaks to supermarket chains and hope they sign up.

Now as food costs climb

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save