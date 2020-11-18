Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: Doctors are calling it quits under stress of the pandemic

7 minutes to read

Dr. Kelly McGregory had to close down her private paediatric practice outside Minneapolis because of the pandemic. "It was devastating," she said. Photo / Jenn Ackerman, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Reed Abelson

Thousands of medical practices are closing, as doctors and nurses decide to retire early or shift to less intense jobs.

Two years ago, Dr. Kelly McGregory opened her own paediatric practice just outside Minneapolis, where

