Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Unspeakable tragedy’: US nursing home fire claims nine lives

AFP
2 mins to read

A nighttime fire at a nursing home in Massachusetts has left nine people dead. Photo / MassDFS via X

A nighttime fire at a nursing home in Massachusetts has left nine people dead. Photo / MassDFS via X

A nighttime fire at a nursing home has left nine people dead in the northeastern US state of Massachusetts after a desperate rescue operation, local authorities have said.

The fire that broke out on Sunday (local time) at an assisted living facility in the city of Fall River was “an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save