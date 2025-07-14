Advertisement
Spain tries old and new solutions for overbearing heat and its beaches washing away

By Jason Horowitz
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Beachgoers in Montgat near Barcelona, Spain, in July. Climate change is changing Europe into a summer paradise lost. Photo / Finbarr O'Reilly, the New York Times

BARCELONA, Spain — Not so long ago, families coming to the shore in Montgat, Spain, just outside Barcelona, built sand castles, played paddle games and lounged around on the broad band of sand that was the picture of the European summer holiday. Now in some places, there is hardly

