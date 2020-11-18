Covid 19 coronavirus: At least 90 per cent of Aucklanders complying with mandatory mask rule

So far, so good - it seems that at least 90 per cent of Aucklanders using public transport are complying with the new rule to wear a mask when travelling around the city.

Early this morning, bus passengers could be seen donning masks - from the ordinary plain white or baby blue variety many are now so familiar with, to the colourful and wacky designs unique to the wearer.

From today, adults on a bus, train or ferry around the Auckland region must wear a mask.

The new mandatory face-covering rule for public transport does not apply to school buses, as they are part of a registered group or have space to physically distance where possible.

Children under the age of 12 are exempted from wearing face coverings. People with a disability or physical or mental health condition that makes covering their face unsuitable do not have to wear face coverings also.

There will be other times when it is not required – such as in an emergency, if unsafe, if people need to prove their identity or to communicate with someone who is deaf, or if required by law.

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison said he was pleased with the public's response to the mask policy.

"I'd like to thank Aucklanders for doing the right thing. At Britomart this morning between 90 and 95 per cent of people are wearing face coverings, which is great," he said.

"If you forgot your mask we have AT staff and police at key stations handing out masks but we're finding most people are aware of the rules and there haven't been any issues."

Passengers on a flight from Auckland to Gisborne today were following the mandatory mask rule. Photo / Michael Craig

Masks are already compulsory for those catching a flight and people are reminded that particular rule is for flights anywhere in New Zealand.

At Britomart this morning, most people were spotted wearing a mask. Others were caught out, however, and were given one by staff.

Between 6am and just after 7am, a total of 24 masks were given out to people who had arrived without a mask, Newstalk ZB was told.

One man who arrived without one said he hoped the rule would not be around long-term.

"I guess it depends on the situation, right. If everything gets better, I don't think masks are necessary.

"But if things stay in level 1, then yeah - I expect I'll have to wear a mask."

Meanwhile, a bus passenger heading into the city centre from Silverdale was seen with her unopened mask on the seat next to her.

A woman on an Auckland bus this morning - with her mask next to her. Photo / Supplied

A reader who sent a photo to the Herald said: "Mask sitting on seat, unused."

The passenger is pictured holding a flask.

Mask exemptions

There are a few exemptions to the mask-wearing rule.

Children under the age of 12 do not have to wear one on board a public transport service.

Students riding on dedicated school buses are also exempt from the rule. However, any student aged 12 or older using a public bus to go to school are required to wear one.

People who have certain medical conditions, including conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask safely or comfortably, are also among those exempt from wearing a mask.

That rule includes people with a disability or with asthma.

Health officials have developed an exemption card for anyone wanting to carry one - although, that is not compulsory.

A hundred per cent mask compliance on the train from South Auckland to Britomart this morning. Photo / Cherie Howie

The Government moved to make masks compulsory on all Auckland public transport services after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the CBD last week.

Today marks a week since health officials revealed a young woman in her 20s had tested positive for the virus.

The AUT student, who works on High St and lives in an apartment block on Vincent St, had been to various places around the city before testing positive.

As a result, the CBD was effectively put into lockdown and everyone working in the CBD asked to work from home last Friday; as authorities worked to figure out how she became infected.

It was later confirmed that she was genomically linked to a Defence Force staffer who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and who had been in the area where she worked.