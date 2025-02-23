New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins vented frustration at the Chinese Government for not informing New Zealand that it would be sending a “highly capable” strike force with “enormous strike power” down the east coast of Australia.

“We have had confirmation that personnel on Navy frigate HMNZS Te Kaha observed live rounds being fired from the Zunyi’s main gun, as would be expected during the course of such an exercise,” Collins said yesterday.

Canberra said on Saturday it had not yet received a satisfactory explanation from Beijing for Friday’s drill, which saw the Chinese ships broadcast a live-fire warning that caused commercial planes to change course.

China’s defence ministry hit back on Sunday, saying the “relevant remarks of the Australian side are completely inconsistent with facts”, while also confirming the use of live ammunition.

“During the period, China organised live-fire training of naval guns toward the sea on the basis of repeatedly issuing prior safety notices,” Wu Qian, a spokesman for the defence ministry, said in a statement.

Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Arunta (lower left) sailing near the People's Liberation Army-Navy Fuchi-class replenishment vessel and Weishanhu Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang in the Tasman Sea. Photo / AFP

Defence Minister Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wu added that China’s actions were “in full compliance with international law and international practices, with no impact on aviation flight safety”.

“Australia, while well aware of this, made unreasonable accusations against China and deliberately hyped it up,” said Wu, adding that Beijing was “astonished and strongly dissatisfied”.

The Chinese Navy military warships were spotted sailing south-east of Sydney. Photo / Australian Department of Defence

The altercation threatens to complicate the relationship between Beijing and Canberra, which has gradually warmed under Australia’s Labor Government.

Ties were derailed nearly a decade ago due to concerns in Australia about Chinese influence in local politics, followed by a 2018 ban on tech giant Huawei from Australia’s 5G network.

Earlier this month, Canberra rebuked Beijing for “unsafe” military conduct, accusing a Chinese fighter jet of dropping flares near an Australian Air Force plane patrolling the South China Sea.

China said at the time that the Australian plane had “deliberately intruded into the airspace around China’s Xisha Islands”, using Beijing’s name for the Paracel Islands, adding that its “measures to expel the aircraft were legitimate, legal, professional and restrained”.

- Agence France-Presse