Australia said on Saturday it has not received a satisfactory explanation from Beijing after Chinese warships off its east coast broadcast a “disconcerting” live-fire warning that forced commercial flights to change course.
Australia and New Zealand have been monitoring three Chinese Navy vessels – a frigate, a cruiser and a supply tanker – since they were spotted in international waters off the country’s coast last week.
The Chinese ships issued a verbal live-fire warning by radio broadcast without prior notice on Friday that was picked up by commercial planes flying over the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand, Canberra said.
The drill appears to be over, according to Australia’s Department of Defence, which said “no weapon firings were heard or seen” from the Chinese taskforce despite it temporarily deploying a floating firing target.