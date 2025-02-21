Crew members on HMNZS Te Kaha reported behaviour consistent with live-fire activity by Chinese ships.
New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins has criticised China for not informing New Zealand about the military drills.
Air New Zealand modified flight paths to avoid the area, with no impact on operations.
Crew members on board a New Zealand navy frigate shadowing Chinese military ships have reportedly seen behaviour “consistent with a live-fire activity”.
It comes as airlines – including Air New Zealand – have been forced to modify their flight paths after warnings by the Chinese military to avoid airspace between Australia and New Zealand before live-fire military drills in the Tasman Sea.
Collins added that she did not want this lack of communication to become the “new normal”.
“It is always important that we keep dialogue going and it is certainly not something we would expect from China previously, but ever since the ICBM was launched, I’m sorry to say things are more tense,” Collins said.
The Australian Defence Force said in a statement on Wednesday night it was monitoring three ships, ”the People’s Liberation Army-Navy Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang, the Renhai-class cruiser named Zunyi and the Fuchi-class replenishment vessel Weishanhu”.
Collins confirmed NZ Defence Force (NZDF) assets were working with Australian counterparts to monitor the ships.
“They’ll be doing surveillance,” Collins said.
The NZDF told the Herald these assets included using the Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Kaha and P-8 Poseidon planes.
Last September, New Zealand exercised its rights under the Law of the Sea to sail a military ship through the Taiwan Strait, an act China could deem provocative.
At the time, Collins said the HMNZS Aotearoa’s passage through the strait with an Australian vessel HMAS Sydney was a “routine activity, consistent with international law, including the right of freedom of navigation as guaranteed under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea”.
The ship was shadowed by a Chinese vessel for part of that mission.
Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.