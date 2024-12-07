The Aotearoa, New Zealand’s largest-ever naval vessel, is a replenishment oiler designed to supply and sustain other ships.

Details of its mission in August and September released by the Defence Force after an Official Information Act request show Aotearoa’s crew saw and reported one probable ship-to-ship transfer in the contested waters of the Taiwan Strait.

Defence officials believe the transfer involved oil eventually bound for North Korea.

HMNZS Aotearoa berthed at Devonport naval base on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Photo / Jason Dorday

“It is believed at least two vessels’ plans were impeded or interrupted; however, this cannot be confirmed as deterrence is difficult to measure,” said Brigadier Grant Motley, chief of staff at the NZ Defence Force headquarters.

“Other vessels of interest were encountered, questioned, and reported as having indicators of ship-to-ship transfers such as large fenders or scuff marks from rafting together.”

UN Security Council resolutions, imposed on North Korea in response to the state’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes, set caps on North Korea’s crude oil and refined petroleum imports, with the latter limited to two million barrels per year.

They also ban the pariah state from importing industrial equipment and heavy machinery. Oil is a particular focus of smuggling efforts.

A Financial Times investigation published last year reported business figures in Hong Kong and Macau with links to the triads helped facilitate transfers via intermediaries of hundreds of thousands of oil barrels to North Korea.

How it works, according to the Times report, is that a “clean” ship collects refined petroleum from a port on Taiwan’s west coast.

The ship then transfers its cargo to an intermediary vessel in the Taiwan strait between China and Taiwan, which then hands the goods on to the Unica, one of only a few foreign vessels sailing directly to North Korean waters.

Kim Jong Un inspecting North Korean troops in October. The Royal NZ Navy ship HMNZS Aotearoa has been involved with a mission tracking ships suspected to be smuggling oil to the pariah state. Photo / KCNA

During the sanctions enforcement mission, Aotearoa or the Seasprite helicopter it carries would conduct “hails” on various ships, then provide information back to the enforcement co-ordination centre in Yokosuka, Japan, according to the Official Information Act response.

“All vessels of interest sighted by HMNZS Aotearoa appeared to be vessels that could transfer fuel,” Motley said.

Aotearoa refuelled German and Australian Navy ships during a combined patrol in the Yellow Sea.

The Defence Force’s response to the Herald’s Official Information Act request said Chinese naval vessels watched and followed the Aotearoa throughout the mission in the hotly contested waters.

“Actions taken by HMNZS Aotearoa and allied vessels were largely mirrored by Chinese vessels.

“For instance, if HMNZS Aotearoa and another allied vessel flew their helicopters at the same time, then generally, two Chinese ships would also fly their helicopters.

“HMNZS Aotearoa was not overflown, and the ship’s helicopter did not overfly any foreign vessels. Chinese naval vessels shadowed / followed HMNZS Aotearoa throughout its patrols in North East Asia and their actions and reactions to HMNZS Aotearoa were safe, professional and within expected norms.

“All communications with Chinese naval vessels were of a professional manner and followed the Code of Unexpected Encounters at Sea format. HMNZS Aotearoa’s responses confirmed the ship’s identity and its purpose of conducting operations in international waters. HMNZS Aotearoa did not change plans or operations because of any Chinese navy action.”

In response to a question on whether Aotearoa was overflown by any vessels of the Korean People’s Army Air Force the Defence Force said it “holds no information to confirm whether or not aircraft from the Korean People’s Army Air and Anti-Air Force flew over HMNZS Aotearoa”.

The Herald has sought comment from the Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in Jakarta, the closest North Korean diplomatic mission to New Zealand, but did not receive a response by time of publication.

The People’s Republic of China was also approached for comment via its embassy in Wellington.

