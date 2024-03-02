Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

HMNZS Aotearoa: New Navy ship already rusty - $9 million damage done

By
4 mins to read
HMNZS Aotearoa berthed at Devonport Naval Base on Wednesday. The ship suffered $10m of damage due to contaminated diesel, Herald inquiries have revealed. Photo / Jason Dorday

HMNZS Aotearoa berthed at Devonport Naval Base on Wednesday. The ship suffered $10m of damage due to contaminated diesel, Herald inquiries have revealed. Photo / Jason Dorday

It was to be the jewel in the crown of the Navy, the $500-million, purpose-built supply ship that is the largest vessel ever to set sail under the white New Zealand ensign.

But has already hit troubled waters after less than four years in service.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand