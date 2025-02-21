An Air New Zealand spokesperson confirmed to the Herald it had modified its flight paths as needed to avoid the area, but its operations had not been affected.

The Herald has approached the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the New Zealand Defence Force for comment.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told ABC’s Afternoon Briefing she understood live-fire exercises had been carried out.

“We will be discussing this with the Chinese and we already have at official level in relation to the notice given and the transparency provided in relation to these exercises, particularly the live-fire exercises,” Wong said.

“Obviously, this is an evolving situation, but it would be normal practice where a task group is engaging in exercises for there to be advice given to vessels and aircraft in the area and Airservices Australia is doing what it should do, which is to give that advice.”

Yesterday, New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins vented frustration at the Chinese Government for not informing New Zealand that it would be sending a “highly capable” strike force with “enormous strike power” down the east coast of Australia.

Today, Collins was more reserved in her comments, telling RNZ’s Morning Report that they had been aware of the fleet trajectory for “a few days” and that it was a “significant” incident, but the ships were entitled to travel through international waters.

“The information that I can provide is that they’re still not that far off Sydney, about 130-150km off Sydney.

“At the moment they’re just complying with international law, they’re entitled to do this under the UN [United Nations] Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“But they are certainly significant vessels and the most significant and sophisticated we’ve seen this far south.”

Collins said the Chinese Government and Chinese Embassy had given New Zealand no notice that it would be sending the strike force into the region.

The Prime Minister would deal with “any conversations” with the Chinese ambassador, Collins said.

Collins said she could not say whether the Government has had any communication with the Chinese Government about the ships.

“I can’t answer that,” she said.

The New Zealand Government was using “highly intelligent” aircraft alongside support from Australian counterparts to monitor the ships.

Asked how concerned “the ordinary New Zealander” should be about the ships, Collins said it was a “wake-up call”.

“It’s real evidence that our distance means nothing now.”

Collins claimed the ships were also evidence that we should not “rest easy on defence”.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.