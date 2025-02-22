Chinese warships in Tasman Sea prompt concern, Luxon says

Several airlines confirmed they had rerouted, changed their flight paths or were monitoring the situation.

Luxon said the Chinese Government did not inform New Zealand as to why the “task group” were in the region and where they were going.

“We haven’t been given a reason as to why they’re here in this configuration with this set of ships, with these different set of capabilities, and we don’t really have a sense of, you know, we haven’t been told where they’re going and why.

“They are in international waters, they are completely within the balance of international law and the UN Convention on the law on the sea, which is important, it is important that all countries have freedom of navigation, it works for us when we are out and about in the world as well.”

Luxon said the HMNZS Te Kaha frigate was monitoring with support from P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“We have been continuously monitoring, tracking and shadowing the movements of this fleet in conjunction with our Australian friends and partners – and we will continue to do so.”

There had been no earlier formal warning from Chinese authorities – as would usually be expected – that the exercises were planned, both New Zealand Minister of Defence Judith Collins and Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles have said.

The Navy frigate Te Kaha has been “shadowing” the Chinese ships, and saw behaviour “consistent with a live fire activity”, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The New Zealand sailors saw a floating target deployed and recovered by the Chinese crews, but “did not report observing any fires on the target and said there was no indication of any surface-to-air firing”, the media outlet said.

The People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang sailing at an undisclosed location. Photo / AFP

Top political figures from both New Zealand and Australia said the Chinese ships were being monitored closely upfront and more information was being sought, but they stressed that live fire had not been confirmed to have happened.

China called to be more transparent, by Australian official

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong has since met with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the G20 meeting in South Africa, and urged China to be upfront about its navy activities in the Tasman Sea.

“I raised Australia’s expectations around safe and professional military conduct, consular cases, human rights and other issues of concern,” Wong said in a tweet. “I also sought an explanation for Chinese naval vessels conducting live fire drills without advance notification.”

Today I met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in South Africa.



Calm and consistent dialogue with China enables us to progress our interests and advocate on issues that matter to Australians. pic.twitter.com/Ec4hLkC9Y5 — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) February 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Australian Minister for Defence Richard Marles told the ABC that China was yet to provide a good explanation for its short notice ahead of their manoeuvres.

“Look I don’t think we have a satisfactory answer from China in relation to this,” Marles said, “... To be clear, my best advice is that China has acted in accordance with international law – but when Australia for example does a live firing event such as this, we would typically give 12, 24 hours’ notice.”