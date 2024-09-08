Cutfield is under investigation by Italian authorities alongside British chief engineer Tim Parker Eaton, 59, and co-national Matthew Griffiths, 22. Being investigated in Italy does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will follow.
Last week, preliminary results from autopsies on four victims - Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith, lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda - indicated suffocation as the likely cause of death. On Saturday, results from an autopsy on Mike Lynch also indicated he died of suffocation.
Initial results on Hannah Lynch’s body were inconclusive, Reuters reported. Trauma or wounds were ruled out in the investigation, leaving open the possibility she either ran out of oxygen or drowned.
Results of the autopsy of Canadian-Antiguan chef Recaldo Thomas indicated he died by drowning.
The bodies of the victims, except for the cook, were found in cabins on the left-hand side of the 56m (184-foot) superyacht. Trapped passengers may have tried to search for remaining air pockets, the head of Palermo’s fire brigade said last month.
Lynch founded Autonomy in 1996 and sold it to Hewlett-Packard for US$11 billion 15 years later.
In 2012, Hewlett-Packard said it had discovered a massive accounting scandal. Lynch denied the charges, triggering 12 years of legal battles.
Cutfield’s brother Mark told the Herald his sibling was a “very good sailor” and “very well-respected” in the Mediterranean.
He confirmed his brother initially went to the hospital but did not suffer from injuries which were “too dramatic”.
“He’s safe, he’s okay.”
The head of the public prosecutor’s office of Termini Imerese, Ambrogio Cartosio, said the incident was a “grave tragedy” and to “reduce the dimensions of the tragedy”, they called a “big operation of firefighters and firefighting divers who have shown incredible courage and skill” who carried out the mission to retrieve the bodies from the wreck.