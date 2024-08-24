Italian officials have announced a manslaughter investigation into the sinking of super yacht Bayesian off the Sicilian coast.
Italian prosecutors have opened a manslaughter investigation into the sinking of superyacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily that claimed seven lives.
During a press conference with local and international media tonight (NZ time), senior prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said: “A case has been opened hypothesising the crime of shipwreck and manslaughter but we are only at the initial stage of the inquiries so far, so I am going to confine myself to only giving you that information.”
He said the development of that inquiry could be of “any sort imaginable”.
“It was absolutely indispensable to make that press conference given the interest of the world press in those who died.”
Cartosio said the yacht had already sunk by the time rescue forces arrived.
He described the incident as “grave tragedy” and to “reduce the dimensions of the tragedy” they called a “big operation of firefighters and firefighting divers who have shown incredible courage and skill” who carried out a very difficult mission indeed and have allowed us to inspect properly the wreck for bodies.
The local fire chief said 123 dives were taken by coastguard during the operation and could only stay for 12 minutes maximum under the water.
“It was an intense bout of work as you can imagine and very stressful, nevertheless in four days, the results we achieved do not require any further explanation,” he said.