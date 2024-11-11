Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

As Donald Trump returns to power, allies and adversaries expect a wave of revenge

By Peter Baker
New York Times·
10 mins to read
President-elect Donald Trump called for unity after declaring victory. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

President-elect Donald Trump called for unity after declaring victory. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

President-elect Donald Trump’s momentary talk of unity on election night may underestimate the depth of his resentment after multiple impeachments, investigations, indictments and lawsuits.

On the night he recaptured the presidency, Donald Trump declared that “it’s time to unite” and “put the divisions of the past four years behind

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World