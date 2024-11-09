Advertisement
Donald Trump’s victory is a major win for Elon Musk and big-money politics

By Theodore Schleifer and Susanne Craig
New York Times·
7 mins to read
Trump, 78, declared himself the 47th President in a speech at West Palm Beach, Florida. Video / AFP

The candidate largely let the billionaire run his $294 million ground game - a gamble that future candidates could look to emulate.

At a raucous election-night gathering Tuesday (local time), Elon Musk sat two seats away from Donald Trump, ready to claim wide credit for his decisive presidential win.

