Pariah, felon, president-elect: How Trump fought his way back to the White House

By Matt Flegenheimer, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan
New York Times·
After the January 6 attack on the Capitol, even many Republicans believed the former president’s political career was over. He proved everyone wrong.

By late January 2021, just days into Donald Trump’s unhappy new life as a former President, his world had shrunk to a size he could not abide.

Self-exiled in Florida as a twice-impeached semi-pariah, he golfed and glowered, boiling over his 2020 defeat and still refusing to acknowledge its legitimacy. His social media bullhorns had been silenced

