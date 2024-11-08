As an independent presidential candidate and as a surrogate for Trump, Kennedy pledged to upend the nation’s agriculture system and public health bureaucracy, effectively gutting whole swathes of the regulatory state, under the rubric of rooting out “cronyism” and corruption.

After Trump was first elected in 2016, Kennedy told reporters that Trump promised to let him chair a vaccine commission, but it never came to pass. Now, Kennedy has a much stronger hand, having rallied his followers behind Trump. The President-elect has indicated that Kennedy will play a role in his new administration and recently said he would let Kennedy “go wild on health,” but he has not been specific about what that means.

Some have speculated that Trump will make him a “health czar” inside the White House, to guide the President on public health matters; a person familiar with the transition said Kennedy was at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday and spoke with Trump insiders about the public health agenda.

Kennedy’s worldview is embodied in two of his most frequent refrains: “There is nothing more profitable for much of the health care system than a sick child” and “Public health agencies have become sock puppets for the industries they are supposed to regulate”.

Now that Republicans will control the Senate, Kennedy could theoretically win confirmation for any one of a number of top health jobs: Secretary of Health and Human Services, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration or Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There is a real mandate victory here, with many millions of people who are first-time Trump voters,” said Calley Means, a health care entrepreneur who has been an adviser to Kennedy and who was instrumental in connecting him to Trump. “It is a true mandate to take on broken health care institutions, and to deliver the change.”

Kennedy did not respond to requests for comment. In an interview with NPR on Wednesday, he said his role in the new administration had not yet been decided. But he said Trump had given him three instructions: to rid regulatory agencies of “the corruption and the conflicts”, to “return the agencies to the gold standard” of “empirically based, evidence-based science and medicine” and to “end the chronic disease epidemic with measurable impacts” within two years.

As for vaccines, he said, “We are not going to take vaccines away from anybody.” He said he wanted Americans to be able to make “informed choices” about vaccination – an idea that worries public health experts, who say that school vaccination requirements are especially important because vaccines are most effective in slowing the spread of infectious disease when entire communities are vaccinated.

As a presidential candidate, Kennedy moved away from his focus on vaccines to a broader theme: Americans, he argued, are suffering from an epidemic of chronic disease. And when he aligned himself with Trump, that theme got a name: “Make America Healthy Again.” It quickly caught on.

Today, he is the undisputed leader of a burgeoning “medical freedom” movement that marries fierce resistance to public health measures and deep suspicion of industry with an embrace of alternative medicine and natural foods. In a recent opinion essay in The Wall Street Journal, Kennedy called for half of the budget of the National Institutes of Health to be devoted to “preventive, alternative and holistic approaches to health”.

As a candidate for President, he vowed to prosecute the NIH’s most prominent alumnus, Dr Anthony Fauci, “if crimes were committed”. Fauci, who retired as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2022, declined to comment Wednesday.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and a scion of one of America’s most storied Democratic families, has no medical or public health degree. His work on the environment, and in particular mercury in waterways, led him to question the safety of vaccines, some of which contained a mercury-based preservative, thimerosal, until manufacturers removed it in 2001 at the CDC’s urging.

Like Trump, Kennedy has in the past blamed childhood vaccines for autism – a discredited theory that has been repudiated by more than a dozen peer-reviewed scientific studies in multiple countries. He has decried childhood vaccination schedules and coronavirus vaccine mandates as government overreach and as a way to enrich drugmakers.

He forecast his plans for the FDA on social media two weeks ago.

“FDA’s war on public health is about to end,” Kennedy wrote. “This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can’t be patented by Pharma. If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.”

Experts in public health fear that even if Kennedy is not appointed to run a specific agency, his public assault on vaccines will depress vaccination rates.

Kennedy has also pledged that Trump will press to eliminate fluoride from the water supply, a promise Kennedy reiterated on NPR on Wednesday. Along with vaccines, the CDC lists fluoridation, which prevents tooth decay, as one of the “10 great public health achievements” of the 20th century.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re in uncharted territory,” said Michael T. Osterholm, who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and has advised presidents of both parties dating back to Ronald Reagan. “In my 50 years in the business, I never had to encounter, even in the first Trump administration, a callous disregard for science and facts.”

The CDC is already recording what its experts view as a worrisome dip in measles vaccinations. There have been 13 measles outbreaks in 2024, compared with four in 2023, endangering those with immune disorders and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. And Kennedy is not the only leader raising doubts.

In Florida, Dr Joseph Ladapo, the state’s surgeon general, has repeatedly contradicted the CDC’s advice on vaccination. During a recent measles outbreak, Ladapo left it up to parents to decide whether to send their children to school, even if the children were unvaccinated. Ladapo also recently advised Floridians to avoid mRNA vaccines for Covid-19, claiming – without evidence – that they posed an “unknown risk of potential adverse impacts”.

Ladapo has been mentioned for a possible role in the second Trump administration, according to a person briefed on the discussions. Other people under consideration, this person said, include Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University economist and expert in health policy, and Dr Martin Makary, a surgeon and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Their opposition to lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic came under attack from public health experts.

Kennedy has also taken aim at the food and agriculture industries. In his essay for The Wall Street Journal, he laid out proposals for a second Trump administration that included scaling back pesticide use and reforming subsidies that make corn and soybeans artificially cheap.

And he called on Trump to “stop allowing beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to use their food stamps to buy soda or processed foods”. Last year, about 42 million Americans received SNAP benefits each month, federal data shows.

Sid Miller, the Texas commissioner of agriculture, who has been part of Trump’s transition team – in particular, helping to select the leadership of the US Department of Agriculture – said in an interview Wednesday that he had asked potential candidates: “Can you work with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to make America healthy again?”

Miller and Kennedy share some goals that would not be out of place in a liberal administration – for example, getting processed foods out of school cafeterias in favour of organic produce.

“This shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Miller said. “Who doesn’t want healthy children?” But he acknowledged that getting some measures past the food lobby might be a “tough fight”.

Kennedy also appears to have endorsed a proposal to abandon the current insurance-based system of health coverage in favour of individual health savings accounts – a plan that Republicans have proposed as an alternative to the programme popularly known as Obamacare. When Representative Chip Roy, R-Texas, proposed the idea Monday as part of an opinion essay in The Hill, Kennedy wrote on social media that Roy “hits the nail squarely on the head”.

Dr Thomas Frieden, the director of the CDC under President Barack Obama, wrote in a recent opinion essay that Kennedy was right to focus on chronic disease, environmental risks and dangerous and inappropriate corporate influence on health decisions. He suggested evidence-based policies to attack those problems, including “comprehensive tobacco and alcohol control policies” and taxes on sugary sodas.

But Frieden also wrote that Kennedy had “repeatedly spread falsehoods” about vaccines.

It remains to be seen how Kennedy’s stated goal of rooting out conflicts of interest in the federal Government – such as getting pharmaceutical and agricultural interests out of federal policymaking – will jibe with Trump, whose first administration was stocked with executives from major industries.

Steven Brozak, the president of WBB Securities, a Wall Street investment firm that specialises in health care, said Kennedy had “put his thumb on the pulse of the dissatisfaction Americans feel with their health care,” and now had a “golden opportunity” to steer drugmakers toward a path of more innovation.

“Every single large pharma company, large biotech company is beating a path to his door – they’re trying to figure him out,” Brozak said. “In this time of uncertainty, he can actually go out there and achieve more in challenging the system than anyone else has ever done in health care.”

