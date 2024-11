Nine-day hīkoi against the Treaty Principles Bill, police call for staff investigations to be seen in context and tourism operator caught up in court action.

An adult is dead and a child has been injured after a truck crashed into a kindergarten.

The incident took place on Main Rd at Riddells Creek, 55km north of Melbourne, about 2.20pm today (4.20pm NZT).

A Victoria police spokeswoman confirmed one adult, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

“A child was injured and has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries,” she said.