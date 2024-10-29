Child dies, more injured after car crash at Melbourne primary school

Police at the scene after a car crashed into a Melbourne primary school, leaving one child dead. Photo / ABC

Police at the scene after a car crashed into a Melbourne primary school, leaving one child dead. Photo / ABC

An 11-year-old boy is dead after a woman picking up her son from an Australian primary school crashed through a fence and into a group of children.

The boy died after being critically injured in the crash at Auburn South Primary School at Hawthorn East about 2.30pm on Tuesday, Victoria Police confirmed.

Also seriously injured were two girls aged 11, one 10-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old boy who were all taken to hospital.

The 40-year-old driver of the car has been arrested and will be interviewed by police.

Inspector Craig McEvoy said after driving to the school to collect her child, the woman had performed a U-turn and collided with the fence.