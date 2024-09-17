Advertisement
Kauri dieback risk: World’s oldest kauri tree Tāne Mahuta in Northland closes for preservation project

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Waipoua Forest inn Northland, New Zealand is under threat of kauri dieback. Photo / Tourism NZ

Visitors hoping to see the world’s largest living kauri tree should act fast, or they may have to wait until it reopens to the public.

Every year, around 200,000 visitors head to Northland’s Waipoua Forest to see Tāne Mahuta, the largest living kauri tree standing.

A “serious risk” of kauri dieback has prompted the Department of Conservation (DoC) and Te Iwi O Te Roroa to launch a project to protect the area for future generations.

The tree and surrounding walk will be temporarily closed from September 30 when construction begins on phase one of project Rākau Rangatira.

Tāne Mahuta, the largest known kauri tree, in Waipoua Forest. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Milton Harward Construction will reconstruct the bridge, boardwalk, and viewing platform around the 4.5m-wide Tāne Mahuta.

The Kauri walks will remain open for visitors to enjoy but they’ll have to wait eight weeks before getting up close to the ancient tree on the Tāne Mahuta Walk.

The initial phase is in response to the “serious risk” kauri dieback disease presents to Tāne Mahuta and surrounding trees, according to DoC’s Kauri Coast operations manager Stephen Soole.

Proactive and sustainable measures were necessary to stop the spread of the disease, which can be “irreversible”.

Future phases of the Rākau Rangatira project will be focused on upgrading visitor infrastructure and improving visitor experiences at Waipoua Forest.

Soole said the project would explore adding guided walks and park-and-ride options, which could “deepen visitors’ connection to culture and nature”.

Additional areas could also be opened up to visitors, such as wetland areas behind Te Matua Ngahere.

Tāne Mahuta is scheduled to re-open to visitors at the end of November 2024.

The tree was named after Tāne, a figure in Māori mythology who is the son of Papatūānuku the earth mother and Ranginui the sky father. He is also considered the father of living creatures in the forest.

