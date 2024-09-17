Visitors hoping to see the world’s largest living kauri tree should act fast, or they may have to wait until it reopens to the public.
Every year, around 200,000 visitors head to Northland’s Waipoua Forest to see Tāne Mahuta, the largest living kauri tree standing.
A “serious risk” of kauri dieback has prompted the Department of Conservation (DoC) and Te Iwi O Te Roroa to launch a project to protect the area for future generations.
The tree and surrounding walk will be temporarily closed from September 30 when construction begins on phase one of project Rākau Rangatira.