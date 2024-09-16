The floods are caused by a combination of factors including the city’s geographic location in the Venetian Lagoon, high tides, strong winds and storms.

While it can happen at any time of the year, it’s most common between October and March, especially in November and December.

How do Venetians cope?

As a phenomenon that has occurred for centuries, Venetians have adapted to the floods and the city has raised platforms and pathways people can use to get around while locals typically have gumboots ready when the water rises.

“People there are used to it, they put on some boots and go on,” one person commented on the video.

“I experienced that when I was there and the music kept playing and people kept walking and I just joined in because it’s Venice,” another added.

For those concerned about a flood while they visit, one local said people can download a smartphone app called ‘aqua alta Venezia’, which indicates when there will be a tide.

Has Venice’s flooding gotten worse?

Acqua alta is nothing new, however, it could be worsening due to rising sea levels, changes in tidal patterns and the fact that Venice is slowly sinking.

On November 2019, the city recorded the worst flood since 1966 and 80% of the city was flooded.