What month does Venice flood the most? When Acqua alta happens and why

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Venice has experienced seasonal floods for a long time, prompting the city to adapt. Photo / Wiki Commons, JøMa

A video of tourists and locals wading through knee-deep water in Venice’s St Mark’s Square has gained more than 66 million views and accusations the clip is AI-generated.

In the video, a waitress wearing a white suit jacket and gumboots calmly sloshes through the water holding a tray of drinks and serving patrons seated at tables submerged in inches of water. Despite the high water level, no one appeared concerned.

Several viewers questioned whether the video was fake however, the clip, shared by @tiktokvenezia, captures a very real and temporary event known as Acqua alta, or “high water”.

What causes Acqua alta in Venice?

The floods are caused by a combination of factors including the city’s geographic location in the Venetian Lagoon, high tides, strong winds and storms.

While it can happen at any time of the year, it’s most common between October and March, especially in November and December.

How do Venetians cope?

As a phenomenon that has occurred for centuries, Venetians have adapted to the floods and the city has raised platforms and pathways people can use to get around while locals typically have gumboots ready when the water rises.

“People there are used to it, they put on some boots and go on,” one person commented on the video.

“I experienced that when I was there and the music kept playing and people kept walking and I just joined in because it’s Venice,” another added.

For those concerned about a flood while they visit, one local said people can download a smartphone app called ‘aqua alta Venezia’, which indicates when there will be a tide.

Has Venice’s flooding gotten worse?

Acqua alta is nothing new, however, it could be worsening due to rising sea levels, changes in tidal patterns and the fact that Venice is slowly sinking.

On November 2019, the city recorded the worst flood since 1966 and 80% of the city was flooded.

