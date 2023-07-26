What does the word ”hostel” conjure up for you? Perhaps once it would have been rickety bunkbeds, scouring-pad-inspired carpet, and the dulcet tones of a stranger’s snores keeping you awake at night.

But hostels – as we know them – have had a rebrand in recent years and are increasingly catering to an older and more diverse demographic. Modern and well-designed hostels are becoming a convenient, social, and affordable place to stay, leaving more dollars in your pocket to spend on ticking off those bucket-list items.

No longer just a ‘youth’ hostel

Despite what you may have heard, you’re never “too old” to stay in a hostel. According to experts, the demographic of hostel-goers is shifting upwards. Wellington-based Chris Sperring has managed hostels all around the world, including the YHA in Wellington. He is also former chair of BYATA (Backpacker Youth and Adventure Tourism Association).

“We’ve noticed that our demographic is getting older, not younger,” says Sperring. “Certainly, this summer, the average age of people staying in backpackers [hostels] was slightly higher. Affordability is a key consideration, especially at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis. The second is the social aspect, being able to meet people.”

But not all hostels are made equal, and picking one that suits your needs as you get older is an art that takes practice. The things you wanted from a hostel at 22 are likely to be different when you hit your 30s, 40s, and beyond. Your party days may not be behind you, but they may be lower down the priority list, and comfort or safety may have taken its place near the top.

However, there are steps you can take to still reap the benefits of hostels when you’re older, without sacrificing comfort.

Scrutinise Reviews

Kerri Duncan, 35, often stays in hostels while travelling, most recently in New Zealand, but also in Asia, Europe, and South America. Duncan says, “When I was in my early 20s, I wanted the party vibe … but these days, I crave a bit more quiet.” She recommends checking user reviews on sites such as Google or booking.com, but suggests avoiding the hostel aggregate sites, as they tend to cater to a younger audience.

Duncan says, “I try and find some photos that have been posted by people that have stayed there, rather than just taken by the hostel, so you know that the photos are accurate.” She also suggests opting for smaller boutique hostels, as these tend to better cater for an older demographic or those seeking a more chilled-out stay.

No Rules? No Rest

Many over-30s, particularly solo travellers, crave social interaction, but also want to clock-up enough sleep to be up and exploring the local sights before noon the following day.

James Oliver is the Property Manager at YHA Harbour – The Rocks, in Sydney, Australia. Oliver suggests, “If you are looking for social connection but not an all-night party, check out the neighbours. If the area is full of clubs, bars and 24-hour businesses you may well be booking in the heart of the nightlife precinct and your fellow guests are likely to be making use of the nearby amenities.

“Check that the hostel you are booking has some house rules or a code of conduct,” says Oliver. “This should include a policy on alcohol and drug use, odds are if there are no rules, there will be no rules.”

Tim Alpe, founder of new budget accommodation chain LyLo, which opened its first property in Auckland in December last year. Photo / Dean Purcell

A fresh approach to dorms

Try to book your own room, but if it’s outside your budget look for modern well-designed hostels or “co-living spaces”.

LyLo Auckland opened in late 2022 and has re-designed the idea of communal accommodation. Guests in LyLo’s shared rooms each have their own personal “pod”, complete with a sleek capsule-style bed, felt privacy shield, charging points, temperature control, locker, and plush mattress.

Managing director of LyLo Tim Alpe says that although a large chunk of their audience is 18-35-year-olds, that’s changing. Alpe says, “We are starting to find that people in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and even in their 70s staying with us, who would never have never stayed in a hostel before.”

Break generational divides

Although you may initially feel awkward staying in a space where your age group is the minority, Kerri Duncan thinks it’s worth remembering that it goes both ways, and younger travellers may also feel intimidated by you, so don’t be afraid to break the ice. Sharing travel stories and knowledge across cultures and generations is all part of the hostel experience, so embrace it.

Duncan says, “When I was younger and older people would be in the dorm, I’d be really interested in their story and almost look up to them in a way because they were still adventuring on their own, I thought that was really cool. So just walk in, introduce yourself and start a chat.”

Not only could you make new friends to explore the city with, but people are often generally more considerate of those they’ve made a personal connection with, which means your requests — perhaps for less mess around the room or music turned down — may get faster results.

Hostel prices, hotel vibes

Whichever room type you opt for, packing small luxuries can help make your room feel less “budget-chic”. Try packing freshly laundered pillowcases from home and – if you have space – a plush bathrobe. Take travel-sized versions of your favourite toiletries or room/pillow mist to freshen the room with your favourite scent.

You might be lucky to score an ocean or skyline view from your room, but if not, treat your eyes by packing a silk eye mask instead, for a luxury feel to the end of a day exploring.

Although hostels provide bedding, regular hostel-goer Ted Lamb, 34, suggests taking your own blanket or oversized scarf to lay over your bed, to make it more homely. “It will be something familiar,” says Lamb, “even just the process of adjusting the bedding each time you get to a new hostel gives you some form of routine and makes you feel a little bit more in control. Pick something you like the colour of too, it adds a bit of comfort and after a long day of exploring an unfamiliar place it’s nice to get back to something you know.”

Staying in hostels as an older traveller needn’t be a case of “surviving” but thriving. Like travel itself, hostel life is about embracing new and sometimes daunting experiences that will leave both your travel memories and your bank balance a little richer.