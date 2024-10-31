Strictly speaking, Malta isn’t just an island. It’s an archipelago, comprising three islands: Malta, Gozo and Comino.

Set in the central Mediterranean, just south of Italy and above North Africa (read on to discover more about the country’s distinctive cultural mix, owing in part to this location), Malta covers an area of about 316sq km, making it one of the smallest countries in the world. It’s home to around 540,000 residents, who reflect the archipelago’s rich blend of cultures.

With average July and August temperature highs of 32C and little to no rain, Malta is a safe bet for a beach escape from the New Zealand winter, while even winter months enjoy daily highs of 16C – perfect for exploring.

Malta is an archipelago made up of three islands: Malta, Gozo and Comino. Photo / 123rf

A rich historical tapestry

Malta’s history is as beguiling as its landscape – which, by the way, is characterised by a dramatic coastline and postcard-perfect undulating hills. The archipelago has played host to myriad civilisations: from the Phoenicians, who established trade routes in the 8th century BC to the Romans, who turned the islands into a flourishing part of their empire, Malta has long been a significant crossroads of culture and commerce.

One of the most pivotal moments in Maltese history was the arrival on 1530 of the Knights of St. John, whose influence can still be felt today. The knights fortified the islands, commissioning the stunning Baroque architecture that defines the capital city, Valletta. Visitors can wander the cobbled streets, marvelling at the intricate facades of churches like St. John’s Co-Cathedral, with its breathtaking Caravaggio masterpieces, and the Grandmaster’s Palace, which later served as the Governor’s Palace when Malta was a British Crown Colony from 1814 until 1964.

Though many visitors won’t look beyond Valletta, it’s well worth making the short drive to Malta’s mediaeval capital, Mdina, to get a real sense of local history. With its founding dating back to the time of the Phoenicians, the walled city’s architectural landscape mixes Gothic, Baroque, and mediaeval styles. An afternoon wandering its narrow, winding streets is time well spent.

St. John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta houses masterpieces by famed artist Caravaggio. Photo / 123rf

Sun-kissed shores and silky sands

For beach lovers, Malta is a dream destination, boasting some of the most stunning coastlines in Europe: both rugged cliffs (and the impressive Blue Grotto sea caves, a popular boat-trip destination) and golden sandy stretches. With more than 300 days of sunshine per year, the islands are perfect for basking in the sun, enjoying some of Europe’s best scuba diving or strolling in the sea breeze during the off-season.

Malta has more than 300 days of sunshine a year—perfect for a beach escape. Photo / 123rf

Malta’s coastline is dotted with hidden coves and sandy beaches, inviting travellers to unwind and reconnect with nature. From the shallows of Mellieha Bay (a favourite among families) to the serene beauty of Ramla Bay’s reddish sands in Gozo and the Blue Lagoon – a natural pool famed for crystal clear, vivid azure-coloured waters, nestled on the coast of Comino – there truly is a beach to suit every visitor. For a taste of seaside life without getting sand between your toes, head to the charming village Marsaxlokk, beloved for the brightly coloured fishing boats in its tranquil bay.

With Malta’s alluring mix of culture, history, sunbathing and swimming (all found within a very short distance), you needn’t choose between a city break and a beach escape.

The Blue Lagoon in Comino is renowned for its crystal-clear, vivid azure waters. Photo / 123rf

A melting pot of cultures – and a one-of-a-kind cuisine

The island’s more recent history under British rule has left an indelible mark on Malta, not least that English is one of Malta’s official languages. This comes along with striking visual elements of British culture – including the ever-Instagrammable red phone boxes.

One of the most striking aspects of Malta, though, is its local language, Maltese: a fascinating mix of Arabic, Italian, and English influences that does well to represent the country’s unique cultural mosaic.

Further evidence of this rich heritage, and yet another reason to visit, are the intriguing dishes that make up Maltese cuisine, which combine Italian influences with Spanish, French, Provençal and North African flavours.

Malta’s capital, Valletta, is one of Europe’s smallest capitals yet packed with history. Photo / 123rf

Don’t miss out on trying fenek, the national dish—tender rabbit stew cooked with wine and garlic. Another must-try is pastizzi, flaky pastries filled with ricotta or mushy peas, often enjoyed as a snack or light meal. The island’s pioneering culinary scene also embraces modern influences, with numerous restaurants – including favourites Noni and Ta’ Marija – offering innovative takes on traditional recipes.

To get a taste for the freshest local produce, make a beeline for the Ta’ Qali farmers’ market in Attard, where you’ll find abundant fruits and vegetables, honey, bigilla (a quintessentially Maltese mashed bean dip) and gbejniet (sheep’s cheese).

"Malta’s pastizzi are flaky pastries often filled with ricotta or mushy peas. Photo / 123rf

A vibrant creative scene

Malta is not just about history and stunning landscapes, it is also a hub of creativity and artistic expression. The island hosts various cultural events throughout the year, including the Malta International Arts Festival and the Valletta Film Festival. Autumn 2024 will also see the opening of the country’s first contemporary arts museum, MICAS, set in the 17th-century Ospizio fortress.

In addition to its own artistic endeavours, Malta has become a popular filming location for major international movies and series. Its dramatic landscapes and historic architecture have provided the backdrop for hits such as Gladiator and Game of Thrones.

The island nation has been a filming location for blockbuster movies like Gladiator and Game of Thrones. Photo / 123rf

Accessible and well-connected

Getting to Malta is easier than ever, with several airlines offering direct flights from major cities across Europe (including London, Paris, Istanbul, Rome and Madrid) and beyond - especially handy if you’re adding Malta into a bigger European itinerary.

Once on the island, visitors will find that public transport is efficient and convenient, with buses connecting various parts of the islands. Car rentals are also readily available for those who wish to explore at their own pace.

Checklist

MALTA

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Malta International Airport with two stopovers with Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Emirates.

DETAILS

visitmalta.com/en