Athletes staying on the ship wasted no time sharing videos of their temporary home on social media, claiming the “party boat” is “better than Paris”.

In one video, Vette films herself on the balcony of her room, showing Germans standing on the balcony above, playing music from a portable speaker.

“When the Germans are staying above you in the Olympic village … They attached a speaker to a leg rope and swung it over your balconies,” read text on the video.

“Vibes are high here on our floating Olympic Village,” she wrote in the caption.

Vette also shared the way athletes get from the ship to the venue; via jetski.

“POV: Surfing’s Olympic transport is via JetSki” she wrote across a clip showing the Tahiti mountains speeding past from her seat on a jetski.

Tim Elter, a surfer from Germany, agreed that they had it better than the athletes in Paris, especially when it came to the beds.

In a video, Elter shows viewers around his cabin, which boasts ocean views and a proper bed.

“We actually do have real aluminium bed frames, as you can see there. They are solid and stable,” he said, tapping the bed frame.

“We got it better than the guys in Paris,” he added.

Elter and fellow German Camilla Kemps dubbed the boat the “party boat” in another video of them dancing on board the ship. “Excitement through the roof,” Elter captioned the video.

Kemps joked that surfers had already “won the Olympics” simply by the beautiful destination they got to stay in.

Japanese surfer Kanoa Igarashi offered a look inside the rest of the ship, showing viewers the boat’s 24-hour food hall, tattoo parlour, gift shop and activity area with ping pong and foosball.

The German and Kiwi athletes appear to be getting along well on the cruise ship, with Vette sharing the ‘welcome’ she received from the German team, dancing on the balcony and waving while playing Michael Jackson as the New Zealand team arrived.

Vette, Elter and Kemps have posted dozens of videos since arriving on the ship.

“The Tahiti Olympic village is like Olympic tok meets Cruise tok and I’m here for it,” one viewer joked, referring to the trend of posting TikTok content about cruise trips.