Why are there Olympic surfers in Tahiti? Olympians show off epic cruise ship on TikTok

Sarah Pollok
By
3 mins to read
Kiwi surfer Saffi Vette and other Olympians have taken to TikTok to share what it's like living on a cruise ship. Photo / 123rf, Photosport

Kiwi surfer Saffi Vette has revealed what it’s like staying on a cruise ship in Tahiti during the Paris 2024 Olympics and travelling between the ship and the competition area.

Most athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics are staying at the Olympic Village, which reportedly has uncomfortable cardboard beds and no air conditioning.

If you’re competing in surfing, however, you’ll be staying on a gorgeous cruise ship in French Polynesia, which athletes have called the “first-ever floating Olympic Village”.

Several surfers in this year’s Olympic games, including Vette, are staying on Aranui 5, a 100-cabin cruise ship docked 45 minutes from Teahupo’o, the surfing venue.

The ship can sleep about 230 passengers and includes a spa, Sky bar, library, fitness room and dance room.

Athletes staying on the ship wasted no time sharing videos of their temporary home on social media, claiming the “party boat” is “better than Paris”.

In one video, Vette films herself on the balcony of her room, showing Germans standing on the balcony above, playing music from a portable speaker.

“When the Germans are staying above you in the Olympic village … They attached a speaker to a leg rope and swung it over your balconies,” read text on the video.

Vibes are high here on our floating Olympic Village 😂🫶 #paris2024olympics #tahiti #paris2024 #surfing #floatingvillage @Camilla Kemp @Tim Elter @Billy stairmand

“Vibes are high here on our floating Olympic Village,” she wrote in the caption.

Vette also shared the way athletes get from the ship to the venue; via jetski.

“POV: Surfing’s Olympic transport is via JetSki” she wrote across a clip showing the Tahiti mountains speeding past from her seat on a jetski.

What us my actual life 🤯🩵💫 #olympics #surfing #paris2024 #tahiti #olympictok

Tim Elter, a surfer from Germany, agreed that they had it better than the athletes in Paris, especially when it came to the beds.

In a video, Elter shows viewers around his cabin, which boasts ocean views and a proper bed.

“We actually do have real aluminium bed frames, as you can see there. They are solid and stable,” he said, tapping the bed frame.

“We got it better than the guys in Paris,” he added.

No cardboard beds on the floating village in Tahiti 😂 #olympics #paris24

Elter and fellow German Camilla Kemps dubbed the boat the “party boat” in another video of them dancing on board the ship. “Excitement through the roof,” Elter captioned the video.

Kemps joked that surfers had already “won the Olympics” simply by the beautiful destination they got to stay in.

Japanese surfer Kanoa Igarashi offered a look inside the rest of the ship, showing viewers the boat’s 24-hour food hall, tattoo parlour, gift shop and activity area with ping pong and foosball.

i think our athlete village in tahiti is better than the actual one in paris 😅 #olympics #athletevillage #surf

The German and Kiwi athletes appear to be getting along well on the cruise ship, with Vette sharing the ‘welcome’ she received from the German team, dancing on the balcony and waving while playing Michael Jackson as the New Zealand team arrived.

Vette, Elter and Kemps have posted dozens of videos since arriving on the ship.

Welcome to our Olympic Villa 🤪 @Tim Elter @Billy stairmand #olympics #olympictok #travel #surfing #paris2024 #tahiti

“The Tahiti Olympic village is like Olympic tok meets Cruise tok and I’m here for it,” one viewer joked, referring to the trend of posting TikTok content about cruise trips.

