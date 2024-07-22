READ MORE: How to explore Paris and beyond on a canal barge

Petit Palais houses a collection of priceless artworks by French artists from the 18th and 19th centuries. Photo / Marie Hamel

Explore Paris’ covered passageways

Paris’ historic covered shopping arcades are an institution. Top of your list should be the Passage des Deux Pavillons on the 1st arrondissement. This 33m-long passageway, dating back to 1820, is famous for its ornate plasterwork. Equally historic is the 2nd arrondissement’s Passage des Panoramas, which dates back to the late 1700s. Although many of its original businesses have gone, its current tenants offer glimpses into the past. Caffe Stern, for example, is a gorgeous coffee shop housed in what was once the premises of Stern Graveur, the royal engraver, and many of the original features – including Cordoba leather walls, parquet fougere hardwood floors and intricately carved pillars – remain.

Get a retail therapy fix at Paris flea markets

You don’t have to splash the cash to enjoy a wander around Paris’ famous flea markets, and if you do stumble across something you simply can’t leave behind, the price tag will almost certainly come as a pleasant surprise. The Les Puces de la Porte de Montreuil flea market, held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, is where you’ll see everything from stunning Art-Deco light fittings from the 1940s to vintage clothing – don’t be surprised to spot a Marc Jacobs dress going for a couple of Euros. East Paris’ Aligre Market, which opens from Tuesday to Friday, is a somewhat confusing hybrid of a flea market and a food market, while the Marché aux Puces de Paris Saint-Ouen is the one that attracts the largest crowds. It’s actually 12 covered markets spread over five streets. The largest (and quirkiest) is the Dauphine Market, which has a bright orange flying saucer at its centre.

Get a retail therapy fix at Paris’s flea markets. Photo / Anastasiia Mitiushova on Unsplash

Be a bookworm at the Richelieu Library’s Oval Room

The Bibliotheque Nationale de France’s Richelieu Library is a magnet for culture vultures. It’s both a museum and a library, and while access to the artefact-stuffed Galerie Mazarin comes with an admission fee, the stunning Oval Room is free to visit. Jean-Louis Pascal started building the Oval Room in 1897 and finished it 30 years later. The library’s collection of 20,000 books includes ones donated by King Charles V and Louis XIII - although you’ll also find 9000 comics. Hi-tech information points allow you to learn more about the building’s architecture and to (virtually) don garments from the Bibliotheque Nationale de France’s collection.

bnf.fr

Bibliotheque Nationale de France’s oval room is both a museum and a library. Photo / Elie Ludwig

Enjoy a free cruise along the Seine (if it’s your birthday)

Vedettes de Paris offers a wide range of cruises along the Seine, and the majority cost just 20€ ($35). But if it’s your birthday, you’re in luck – the company will offer you a free sailing (you’ll just need to show your passport). We recommend Vedettes de Paris’s original Guided Cruise – you’ll take in big hitters such as the Eiffel Tower, Musee d’Orsay and the Notre-Dame de Paris, along with lesser-known riverside gems such as the Conciergerie, a Gothic masterpiece and former prison dating back to the 1200s (Marie-Antoinette was its most famous inmate). Equally spectacular is the Institut du Monde Arabe - inaugurated in the 1980s, its exterior is inspired by traditional Arabic mashrabiyas (elaborately carved latticed screens).

vedettesdeparis.fr

Take a cruise along the Seine on your birthday. Photo / Parisjetaime

Stroll along the Coulée verte René-Dumont

Struggling to resist Paris’ culinary delights? Offset those croissant-related calories with a stroll along Paris’s version of New York’s High Line. A linear garden in the footprint of a railway that once stretched between the Place de la Bastille and the Varenne-Saint-Maur, the 4.5km Coulee verte Rene-Dumont passes through ancient tunnels and historic viaducts (including the Viaduc des Arts, where designer boutiques have now been squeezed beneath the ornate stone arches). Much of it is elevated and a wide range of plants line the route – you’ll see everything from swathes of bamboo to fragrant rosebushes and clusters of lime and hazelnut trees.

parisjetaime.com

Offset those croissant-related calories with a stroll along Paris’ version of New York’s High Line. Photo / Clement Dorval - Ville de Paris

Explore the Pere Lachaise Cemetery

This was the city’s first garden cemetery – a style that became popular in Europe in the mid-1800s, when overcrowding prompted authorities to build cemeteries outside city centres, filling them with trees and creating a much-needed sense of space. Opened in 1804, it’s one of the world’s most visited cemeteries, and every year 3.5 million visitors come here to see the final resting places of people such as Frederic Chopin, Edith Piaf, Marcel Proust, Oscar Wilde and Jim Morrison, as well as its numerous war memorials and France’s first (very beautiful) crematorium. Keep an eye out for the wildlife – a strict ban on pesticides has boosted the numbers of several species, including tawny owls and flycatchers, and its plant life includes towering cyclamens and rare orchids.

paris.fr

See the final resting place of Frederic Chopin ,Edith Piaf and Oscar Wilde. Photo / Romain Duflos - Ville de Paris

Work up an appetite at the Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann

Yes, you could easily spend your entire annual salary during a quick shopping spree at the Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann department store, but you can have just as much fun without spending a dollar. Head to the centre of the store to admire the 43m-high stained-glass dome, created by legendary glassmaker Jacques Grüber and designed to resemble a flower. You’ll find it in the main hall, the design of which was inspired by the city’s Palais Garnier opera house. For the best views of the dome, take a stroll along the third floor’s Glasswalk, a glass-walled passageway suspended 16m above the ground floor. Afterwards, head to the rooftop Galeries Lafayette Haussmann’ terrace, a hidden gem from which you can admire landmarks such as the Palais Garnier, Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral.

galerieslafayette.com

Galeries Lafayette is a place where you can easily spend your annual salary or nothing at all. Photo / MyrMuratet

Find a little drop of NZ

Home-grown winemaker, Villa Maria has partnered with the NZ Olympic team as the official wine supplier. Visit NZ House in Paris - the NZ Team hub and hospitality venue for athletes, friends and fans staying in Paris, and treat yourself to an award-winning Villa Maria wine, and a taste of home. NZ House is free to visit and located at the Marriott Champs-Elysee; you’ll find the Villa Maria bar on the rooftop terrace. It’s the perfect place to relax and watch our athletes in action, open every day of the games from 11am. Better yet, the first 50 punters to arrive at 5pm each day will get a complimentary glass of wine. Don’t miss the Villa Maria 75 cocktail (a Kiwi take on the classic French 75) and raise a glass of Cuvee Brut when the team secure a bronze, silver or gold.

Final top tip for tight budgets

Paris Passlib’ is the city’s official visitor pass, and it’s a brilliant way to save money. Different versions have been designed to cater for different types of visitors, ranging from culture seekers to those who want to check out lesser-known attractions such as the Galeries Lafayette’s weekly fashion shows. The passes start from just €49 ($86) and are fully customisable – even the cheapest ones allow you to choose which attractions you’d like to include. Visit parisjetaime.com to find out more.

PARIS, FRANCE

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Paris with one stopover with Qatar Airways, Emirates and Singapore Airlines, as well as Air NZ and United on a codeshare basis.

DETAILS

france.fr/en