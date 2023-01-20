Christchurch-based photographer Talman Madsen has captured stunning time-lapse footage of last night’s Aurora Australis. Source - Facebook/Talman Madsen Photography

Your holiday pictures of the Eiffel Tower at night may be stunning but it’s worth being careful about sharing them on social media. Little to tourists know, European copyright laws mean it’s illegal to photograph the Eiffel Tower at night without proper authorization.

This attraction isn’t the only famous spot that has rules or laws against taking photos. From India to Italy, not all destinations may lock you up for posting a picture on Instagram, but it’s always worth knowing what rules are in place.

One report by ParrotPrint.com shared several destinations and their rules on photography.

“We all take so many pictures when travelling somewhere new and when we’re so used to snapping away, it’s difficult to imagine that taking pictures is actually banned and illegal in some locations across the world,” said the company’s Matt Dahan.

“Although some consequences will involve being shouted at by some guards, there are many more extreme cases when tourists have been jailed or fined for taking illegal photos or videos when they may not have even realized it was banned…”

Eiffel Tower, France

Any tourist who has visited Paris will no doubt have a picture (or 20) of the Eiffel Tower; an iconic landmark known and loved around the world.

However, few people may know that capturing the tower at night, when all of its 20,000 light bulbs are glowing, is illegal.

European copyright laws state that photographers much have authorisation before photographing it. Plus, images cannot be distributed without approval, including uploading them to our favourite social media sites.

Understandably, this law is almost impossible to enforce and prosecute, given the number of pictures uploaded every day that may include a nighttime view of the Eiffel Tower. But be warned, if you set up a tripod or are obviously taking professional photos in the evening, you may get a telling-off from the local police.

Taj Mahal, India

An equally famous building in India that also forbids photography is the Taj Mahal. This stunning mausoleum can be found in the city of Agra as well as in millions of photographs on social media. However, you’ll rarely see a picture inside the main mausoleum or near the tombs, as taking photographs is strictly prohibited inside.

Even large bags pay packs and tripods are banned inside the Taj Mahal and phones must be switched off or kept on silent.

The Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

United Arab Emirates

Travellers exploring the UAE must be very careful when it comes to snapping pictures, especially around palaces, military locations and government buildings, where it’s explicitly banned. Meanwhile, on the street, laws require consent and permission to photograph someone and images cannot be distributed, sold or shared on social media without everyone’s consent.

Like the Eiffel Tower, this is a difficult law to enforce but UAE’s public prosecutors take it seriously and have run consistent online campaigns to increase the public’s awareness of the rules and their punishments.

Additionally, UAE airports enforce string photography and video bans and tourists have been fined, arrested and in some instances, jailed, for taking pictures or video clips.

The Sistine Chapel, Italy

When in Rome, do as the Roamns do, and this means, when you’re in the Sistine Chapel, you keep your camera off. It’s tempting to take photographs of the stunning art inside the beautiful building but trust us, the Facebook post or Instagram story isn’t worth it, as taking photos and videos inside the chapel is strictly banned. The rule was created after Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV funded a multi-million dollar restoration project for the Chapel in return for exclusive photographic rights.

So, when Russell Crowe was allowed in for a private tour, fellow tourists and locals weren’t pleased when he posted pictures from inside the Sistine Chapel.

Taking photos of the Sistine Chapel is not allowed. Photo / Unsplash

Tower of London, United Kingdom

Given the number of CCTV cameras trained on the Jewel House (which hold’s the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London) it’s ironic that photographs and video recordings are strictly forbidden.

The jewels are worn by kings and queens during royal occasions and coronations and the ban is likely a security measure, to prevent people from planning a heist.