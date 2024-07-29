Tickets to the opening ceremony reportedly cost €90 to €2700 ($167 to $5900).

“TV vs reality I guess,” the photographer wrote in the caption, adding that there were none of the dancers, singers or animations people saw on television.

“We saw the athletes passing in front of us on a boat and that’s it. People left before the end of the ceremony because there was nothing happening.”

The most popular response, which received almost 75,000 likes, suggested this should not be surprising.

“The opening ceremony was a true reflection of Paris: overhyped, underwhelming, disappointing and not to be repeated,” they wrote in the comments.

One person said this was a perfect example of how some events shouldn’t be seen live.

“When are people going to learn that some events are produced for TV and not for live performances… Olympics are one of them, the Eurovision also,” they commented.

However, several people said it wasn’t much better on a screen, suggesting it was “horrible” and had “nothing to do with the spirit of the Olympics”. Another described it as the “worst ceremony in the history of the Olympics”.

Some expressed surprise that you had to purchase an additional ticket to watch the opening ceremony.

“Part of the city was severely restricted starting from 13:00 on the day of the opening ceremony,” one person wrote, claiming that those without a ticket could not go close to parts of the Seine where the ceremony took place.

Without a ticket or a permit to walk in certain areas, you would not be able to go close to the parts of the Seine where the ceremony was held.