Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

What you need to know for an international flight to Australia

4 minutes to read
And we're off: Preparing for international travel has a few extra steps. Photo / File

And we're off: Preparing for international travel has a few extra steps. Photo / File

By
Sarah Pollok

Multimedia Journalist - Travel

Sarah Pollok gives advice on the new normal when flying to Australia
Much has changed over the last two years and international travel is no exception.

From critical Covid-19 documents to handy carry-on items, we cover

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.