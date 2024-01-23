American and British have different etiquette when it comes to teaspoon placement, one expert states. Photo/123rf

American and British have different etiquette when it comes to teaspoon placement, one expert states. Photo/123rf

It’s easy to assume ‘polite behaviour’ is the same around the world but as many travellers know, what’s considered well-mannered can vary a lot depending on your destination.

From wearing shoes indoors to greeting a friend, many things that are perfectly normal in your home country can single you out as a tourist in another.

Even, as one etiquette expert points out, the position of your teaspoon when drinking a cup of tea.

British etiquette coach William Hanson has shared a video describing the proper way to place your teaspoon on a saucer when drinking tea in America and Britain.

“Did you know there is a British and an American way to place a teaspoon on a cup and saucer?” Hanson asks viewers.

Read More: Etiquette expert settles debate over what you can take from hotel rooms

“The spoon in line with the handle is much more correct and British,” Hanson said, placing the spoon horizontally in line with the handle of the cup.

“It’s what we see in Buckingham Palace,” he adds.

In the US, however, things are a little different.

“With the teaspoon facing you, at a slight unseemly angle, is much more American,” Hanson explains, repositioning the spoon so its handle is pointing towards him.

Slight jesting aside, Hanson said which style you choose (British or American) is really up to the person drinking the tea.

In the comments, some suggested this level of attention was unnecessary.

“Who cares? Nobody has time to see who has placed the spoon in which direction. Just drink your tea and coffee,” one person wrote.

“Yesterday l rested my spoon the American way! I’m not even American!!! How will l sleep tonight?? How will l ever face my colleagues again???,” another joked.

Others appreciated the advice, commenting that they would remember it during their next high tea.

This is just one example of how food etiquette differs between Britain and America.

Another difference also involves cutlery. Correct etiquette in the US suggests diners must hold their fork in the left hand and knife in the right, then place the knife down after cutting multiple bites. You can also use the fork to scoop food into your mouth.

Over the pond, the fork is also held in the left hand, but you only cut one bite at a time, so keep holding your knife while eating. You also must keep the tines of the fork facing down, instead of using it to scoop food.

These differences are nuanced but in other countries, the polite way to eat can be far more pronounced.

For example, Chile requires one should eat all meals (even french fries) with cutlery, while in India you typically eat with your hands.

Following local customs and practices is part of being a respectful traveller so it’s worth doing your homework on the polite way to eat before setting off on a trip.