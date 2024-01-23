New drone footage shows the devastation of the Greece fires.

After a year of devastating natural disasters, Greece has introduced a new tax for tourists this year, called the “climate crisis resilience fee”.

According to the Greek government, the amount will depend on the time of year you visit and the category of hotel you stay at.

Those who stay in a 5-star hotel over winter (November and February) must pay €4 ($7.15) per day. This increases to €10 ($18) per day during the eight months from March to October.

Meanwhile, those who stay in a 1-2 star hotel or a short-term rental only have to pay €0.50 ($0.90) during the winter period and €1.50 ($2.70) during the summer period.

The tourist tax is not a new practice in Greece, which already had a bed tax in place. However, this new tax will be more than twice as expensive (with a €10 cap compared to the previous €4 cap) and also include short-term rentals via online platforms.

Unlike some tourist taxes, this new fee will not be absorbed into the price of an airline ticket or visa but must be paid to the accommodation provider during your stay.

According to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the money collected will help finance post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

While some tourism operators and accommodation providers have expressed reservations about the tax, suggesting it could deter tourists, Greece is forecast to hit a record number of visitors in 2024.

It’s these tens of millions of tourists Greece’s government hopes will help finance the country’s climate crisis projects.

In 2023, Greece experienced several extreme weather disasters, including major floods and wildfires that destroyed infrastructure and killed dozens. Despite the impact this had on tour operators, airlines and travellers, the country anticipates tourist numbers to hit an all-time high, with tourists simply visiting later and earlier in the summer, when the climate is more mild.

Greece isn’t the only country to introduce a tax to fund climate or environment-related work. From February 14, international tourists (including children) entering Bali will be charged a significant amount to enter the island.

According to former Bali Governor Wayan Koster, revenue would be used to “preserve the environment, nature, and culture as well as improving quality”.