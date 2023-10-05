Indonesia is to introduce a new tourist levy next year in a focus on 'high quality tourism'. Photo / Jernej Graj, Unsplash

Indonesia is to introduce a new tourist levy next year in a focus on 'high quality tourism'. Photo / Jernej Graj, Unsplash

Bali has set a start date for a controversial tourist tax, as part of the holiday island’s ongoing tourism shake-up.

From February 14 next year - Valentine’s Day - international visitors will be charged INR 150,000 ( around $16 ) to enter the island. This new tourist tariff is per person and will apply to children.

The date was confirmed to local media by Tjok Bagus Pemayun, head of the Bali Tourism Office at a conference last week, announcing that the tourist tax would be introduced earlier than first anticipated.

The Balinese governor Wayan Koster said that revenue from the new entry levy would be used to “preserve the environment, nature, and culture as well as improving quality.”

As it stands the tax would be applied per entry to Bali at ports and airports - so daytrippers to neighbouring Gili or Lombok islands will be charged again on return.

This entry tax would be on top of existing processing fees for Visa on Arrival, for travellers from countries like New Zealand who are part of the 30 day visa waiver scheme.

Tourists will have to pay the new tourist tax separately to the INR 500,000 ($53) VOA fee, according to the Bali Sun, as it is a provincial levy collected by Bali.

Other details revealed at the conference were that the tourist tax would have to be paid either in Indonesian Rupiah or credit card, and that there would be 20 agents assigned to collecting payments at the Denpasar Airport to speed up processing and minimise congestion.

The tourist tax comes at a time when the resort island has drastically reimagined its relationship with international tourism.

Earlier this year a tourism taskforce, the Bali Becik, was created to police tourist behaviour and visa abuse in the island. The introduction of a hotline to report unruly foreign tourists was also set up.