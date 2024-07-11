Advertisement
Updated

Air New Zealand adds extra seats to the Pacific in response to g-string controversy

Newstalk ZB
2 mins to read
Air New Zealand entered the G-string debate and added 41,000 more seats to the Pacific this summer.

The move comes after a New Plymouth swimming pool considered banning g-string bikinis following a petition from a concerned mum.

“Forget the indoor aquatic centres and the petitions that come with them. With more seats to the Pacific it’s time to escape to the beach and sunshine,” says Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

“Customers will be smiling cheek to cheek with so many seats available. This summer is all about being a beach bum.”

Speaking to Heather du Plessis-Allan on Newstalk ZB, Geraghty said the airline saw an opportunity and took it, claiming customers should have freedom of choice when it comes to swimwear.

“We were just having a little bit of cheeky fun — we’re not going to try and offend anyone, but we think it’s a great way to highlight all the fabulous island destinations we have on the network.”

Number of extra seats added for November 2024 – March 2025:

  • Auckland-Samoa: 13,000
  • Auckland-Nadi: 12,000
  • Auckland-Tonga: 7000
  • Auckland-Rarotonga: 7000
  • Auckland-Tahiti: 2500

This week, the manager of a New Plymouth swimming pool said he would be open to changing rules about revealing swimwear after a petition from a concerned mum.

Amy Dixon started the petition urging the council to ban g-string swimwear from public pools.

Dixon said she often saw the provocative bikinis while taking her young son to swim lessons at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre.

She claimed on Change.org that her family often felt “uncomfortable” with the choice of swimwear among young women.

– Additional reporting by NZ Herald

