Air New Zealand entered the G-string debate and added 41,000 more seats to the Pacific this summer.

The move comes after a New Plymouth swimming pool considered banning g-string bikinis following a petition from a concerned mum.

“Forget the indoor aquatic centres and the petitions that come with them. With more seats to the Pacific it’s time to escape to the beach and sunshine,” says Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

“Customers will be smiling cheek to cheek with so many seats available. This summer is all about being a beach bum.”

Speaking to Heather du Plessis-Allan on Newstalk ZB, Geraghty said the airline saw an opportunity and took it, claiming customers should have freedom of choice when it comes to swimwear.