“The term itsy bitsy teeny weeny bikini seems to have taken on a whole new meaning with the g-string bikini becoming a popular choice.

“The enclosed area means looking away or moving spaces is not always an option.

“I wonder whether it also creates a barrier for other members in our community where they may avoid these spaces altogether.”

Dixon told Stuff the togs were “pornographic”.

“It was the frustration after spending a summer at rivers, beaches and the pools, of always seeing girls in g-string bikinis.

“I don’t want to seem like an overbearing mum, but there hasn’t been a space where my boys can enjoy themselves without having to be on alert, avoid places or look away.”

The petition has amassed more than 100 signatures, with people commenting and agreeing with Dixon. Comments included:

“I agree. A line between function, decency and pornography has to be function first.”

“I agree that public places should be a place protected for children and families.”





Todd Energy Aquatic Centre operations manager Mike Roberts told Stuff he was going to discuss the issue with other aquatic centres at the upcoming Waves Conference 2024.

He said there were no rules against swimmers wearing g-strings or other revealing swimwear, but he would be open to change.

The Todd Energy Aquatic Centre where a mum thinks they would ban g-string bikinis.

“I can certainly put it forward for discussion.”

The New Plymouth council rules for swimwear closely follow Auckland, Hamilton and Dunedin policies.

All the council websites stipulate that bikinis are allowed and there are no stipulations on how revealing they can be.

Auckland Council’s Leisure Network services manager Sam Sinton said the Auckland Council does not have rules on the style of swimwear, as long it complies with their hygiene standards.

“On this basis, a g-string bikini would be acceptable, however g-string underwear would not.”

He said they had not received any complaints regarding g-string bikinis at their facilities.

In 2019, a North Shore woman was kicked out of the Albany Stadium Pool’s spa for wearing an “inappropriate” bikini.

She claimed on social media that “a few mums had complained” and she was told to come back in something “more conservative”.

The Auckland Council later apologised to the woman.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.