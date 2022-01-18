Once fully vaccinated, children aged five and over will be able to travel to the Cook Islands under the travel bubble. Photo / Supplied

The Cook Islands is now open for fully-vaccinated Kiwis ready for some international travel.

Unfortunately (or fortunately for some), kids have to stay home, but not for long.

As a popular family destination, it may seem like an unusual call from the Cook Islands.

However, the decision is less about the country's feeling towards our tamariki and more a consequence of the travel bubble's key stipulation; visitors must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Something children under 12 in New Zealand have not been able to do, until now.

Since the Cook Islands' government has said fully vaccinated New Zealanders can visit, Cook Islands Tourism general manager Graeme West said once under 12s were double jabbed, they are welcome to visit.



"If you're, say, a seven years old who can get vaccinated, you'll be able to come to the Cook Islands once you're fully vaccinated," West said.

From January 17 tamariki aged 5 years and over were able to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination.

A second dose can then be received at least eight weeks later.

This means, for children who received their first vaccination on January 17, and get their second dose as soon as possible, they will be fully vaccinated on March 14 and able to travel to the Cook Islands.

West said they were waiting to hear what Cook Island's regulations would be regarding under 5 year olds who cannot yet be vaccinated.

"We don't know yet but at least we know anyone five and over who is fully vaccinated will be able to travel to the Cook Islands," he said.

Plan your Cook Islands family adventure

RAT tests and travel

The bubble for vaccinated New Zealand tourists is open for travel to the islands of Rarotonga and Aitutaki.

Same-day transit passengers to Aitutaki do not need to have a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

However, anyone wishing to travel domestically between islands must be fully vaccinated and produce a negative RAT result.

Until Wednesday this testing has been free at Rarotonga Airport, but will soon attract a cost.

A spokesperson for Te Marae Ora said they could not say how much this will be, and "negotiations are currently taking place with a contractor and will be advised once confirmed."

To travel to any other part of the Pa Enua travellers must being proof that they have spend a period of 7 days in Rarotonga, be fully vaccinated and produce a negative RAT test result.