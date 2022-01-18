Elon Musk said accounts sharing his travel plans and movements were 'becoming a security issue.' Photo / Al Drago, Bloomberg

Elon Musk has voiced concerns about social-media accounts posting details about his travel plans to the public.

The Tesla CEO replied to a tweet from Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla investor who explained why we deleted a previous tweet that claimed Musk was travelling to Berlin, Germany, this week.

Merritt explained that there were "accounts literally dedicated to tracking Elon's every move," and that he deleted his post to "keel Elon and his family safe."

Going forward I won't be posting any reported travel plans for @elonmusk. I would encourage others to do so too. I'm sure Elon doesn't want that stuff reported & at the end of the day, we want to keep Elon and his family safe. This is why I deleted that post 2 days ago.



1/2 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 18, 2022

Acknowledging the concern, Musk wrote: "Yeah, unfortunately this is becoming a security issue."

Merritt's original tweet was correct; Musk confirmed that he does plan to visit Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin over the next few days.

Berlin government officials granted Tesla permission to build 2,000 test vehicles at the factory earlier this month.

Despite resistance from local environmental organisations, Tesla is now pursuing approval from the government to mass-produce its Model Y vehicles.

Online leaks about Musk's travel plans may be rife but aren't always accurate. Musk recently denied a claim from the website 'Drive Tesla CA', which claimed his trip to Berlin began on January 16.

I obv can’t comment on every rumor, but this isn’t true. Am headed to Berlin mid Feb, not this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2022

"I obv can't comment on every rumor, but this isn't true. Am headed to Berlin mid Feb, not this week," Musk replied.

An avid Twitter user, Musk often interacts with his 70.7 million followers and breaks news on the social media platform.