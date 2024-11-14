A woman has been flown to Iceland by Specsavers after she was ridiculed for mistaking a tomato nursery for the Northern Lights.
Dee Harrison was driving through Bramford, Suffolk, in eastern England at 5.15am when she saw what appeared to be the Northern Lights, also called aurora borealis.
“I held my phone camera up and I could see it even clearer,” the 56-year-old told The Mirror, recalling others who said the lights showed more clearly through a camera.
She shared the photos on the Stunning Suffolk Facebook page.
“Captured 5.15am today in Bramford, guess it’s an Aurora, not seen one before,” she wrote alongside the images of a vibrant red light crossing the dark sky. At first, people commented in amazement but soon someone pointed out that the lights were the glow caused by LED lights from the nearby Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes nursery.