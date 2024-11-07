Police arrested the Thai traveller as he disembarked the plane. Photo / File

A 25-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Airport after allegedly punching a passenger on a Wellington to Sydney flight.

The Thai national, identified as Taninrut Saklor, was arrested by Australian Federal Police officers as he got off the flight on Wednesday.

Police claim the incident occurred when travellers were removing bags from the overhead luggage compartment. A bag allegedly landed on Saklor, who became “aggressive” according to police.

He then struck the male passenger beside him in the face. When the plane landed, staff alerted police and he was arrested.

Saklor has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment. He is scheduled to attend Downing Centre Local Court today.