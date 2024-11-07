Advertisement
Man arrested for allegedly punching passenger on Wellington-Sydney flight

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Police arrested the Thai traveller as he disembarked the plane. Photo / File

A 25-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Airport after allegedly punching a passenger on a Wellington to Sydney flight.

The Thai national, identified as Taninrut Saklor, was arrested by Australian Federal Police officers as he got off the flight on Wednesday.

Police claim the incident occurred when travellers were removing bags from the overhead luggage compartment. A bag allegedly landed on Saklor, who became “aggressive” according to police.

He then struck the male passenger beside him in the face. When the plane landed, staff alerted police and he was arrested.

Saklor has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment. He is scheduled to attend Downing Centre Local Court today.

AFP acting Superintendent Damien Full said passengers and airline staff should never be subjected to offensive or aggressive behaviour.

“Aggressive action in an enclosed space can be extremely frightening for everyone,” Full said.

“The AFP works closely with the airline industry to intervene if anyone’s behaviour impacts the wellbeing of other passengers.”

Full added the police also had “zero tolerance for violent or abusive behaviour”.

It is unclear what state the victim was in after the assault.

On October 20, authorities were called to Sydney International Airport for a Wellington-Sydney flight for a very different reason.

Air New Zealand flight NZ247 arrived at 5.40pm local time with a tactical operations unit, paramedics and firefighters all called to the runway after reports of a bomb threat on board.

Passengers were not permitted to disembark for several hours.

The plane had 154 staff and passengers on board.

