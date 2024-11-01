A US man is facing criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a sleeping passenger on a United Airlines flight in an apparent random attack, authorities said.
According to an affidavit filed by the FBI at a district court in Virginia, the incident occurred on United Airlines flight UA2247, which departed from San Francisco and headed to Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC on Monday.
Approximately two hours into the flight, Florida resident Everett Chad Nelson left his seat in 35F and went to the bathroom, reported NBC News, citing the affidavit.
On his way back, the 44-year-old stopped at seat 12F and “without notice, began physically attacking a sleeping male passenger by punching him repeatedly in the face and head until blood was drawn”, the court document alleged.
According to the affidavit, another passenger intervened and pulled Nelson off the victim, who had been asleep and started to scream after waking from the punches.