A 23-year-old man has appeared in a Melbourne court after an incident on an Air New Zealand flight bound for Auckland, which saw the plane diverted.
On Thursday, Swalyn Malaice Jackson Barton-Cookes, who was born in New Zealand and now resides in Perth, appeared in Melbourne’s Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court charged with one count of assaulting a flight crew member, reported news.com.au.
According to legal documents sighted by the Australian news outlet, police allege that Barton-Cookes swore “in an aggressive manner” and was disrupting passengers an hour into the flight.
Barton-Cookes was handcuffed and removed from Air NZ flight NZ176 by Australian Federal Police after the flight was forced to divert to Melbourne Airport on Tuesday.
Outside court, Barton-Cookes told 7News he “can’t remember” the incident on the flight.