Breast Cancer Cure ambassador Petra Bagust has four friends, each in different stages of breast cancer treatment.
She joined with New Zealand dancer Nerida Jantti for Breast Cancer Cure’s latest event to MC the Fashion for Cure show, auctions and a three-course dinner at the Atrium at Tribune in Hastings on Saturday.
“This is something that impacts us,” the former TVNZ Breakfast presenter and Grey Areas podcast host says.
A total of $49,900 was raised to help fund scientists who are in the process of researching, diagnosing and treating cancer.
“There is that initial funding before it goes to human trial that has to be undertaken by universities or institutes, and the government can’t fund all the research... so this is keeping scientists in the labs,” Bagust said.
To date, more than 8000 guests have attended the fashion show events and have helped raise close to $4 million for Breast Cancer Cure, a not-for-profit charity solely focused on funding research to find a cure.
“You let the scientists loose to come up with the most incredible solutions to this tremendously problematic disease that impacts so many,” Bagust said.