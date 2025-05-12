A total of $49,900 was raised to help fund scientists who are in the process of researching, diagnosing and treating cancer.

“There is that initial funding before it goes to human trial that has to be undertaken by universities or institutes, and the government can’t fund all the research... so this is keeping scientists in the labs,” Bagust said.

Venetia Wilson models at the Fashion for Cure show. Photo / Suzy Gasson

To date, more than 8000 guests have attended the fashion show events and have helped raise close to $4 million for Breast Cancer Cure, a not-for-profit charity solely focused on funding research to find a cure.

“You let the scientists loose to come up with the most incredible solutions to this tremendously problematic disease that impacts so many,” Bagust said.

According to Breast Cancer Cure, about 3600 New Zealanders are diagnosed with breast cancer each year — approximately one person every three hours.

Currently, there is no cure for the disease that affects one in nine women across their lifetime and, on average, 25 Kiwi men per year.

“We are not supposed to and we can not do anything on our own, so to find a solution to the disease, we need to unite,” Bagust said.

Hair director for the fashion show, Dylan Quinn said about 110 audience members were treated to a Paris-worthy event, with looks of “high fashion” that could come “straight off a global runway”.

“It’s great to bring something Paris fashion week worthy to Hawke’s Bay.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.