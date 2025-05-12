Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

12 May, 2025 03:28 AM 2 mins to read

Stock photo

Northland police have launched a homicide enquiry after the death of a 55 year-old man in Parakao, near Whangārei.(subs: May 9)

Ambulance staff located the man’s body last Friday just before 4pm at a rural property off Mangakahia Road, State Highway 15 at Parakao, about 40km west of Whangarei.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris, from Whangārei CIB, said Operation Cossar was under way and a post-mortem was to be completed today.

Police expected to release further information about the victim once those processes were complete, Harris said.

Meanwhile, police were appealing to the public for information about a vehicle and a person seen in the area.