Northland police launch homicide investigation after man found dead in Parakao

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Stock photo

Northland police have launched a homicide enquiry after the death of a 55 year-old man in Parakao, near Whangārei.(subs: May 9)

Ambulance staff located the man’s body last Friday just before 4pm at a rural property off Mangakahia Road, State Highway 15 at Parakao, about 40km west of Whangarei.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris, from Whangārei CIB, said Operation Cossar was under way and a post-mortem was to be completed today.

Police expected to release further information about the victim once those processes were complete, Harris said.

Meanwhile, police were appealing to the public for information about a vehicle and a person seen in the area.

“We are particularly seeking information and sightings in the area between 2pm and 8pm on Friday May 9, of a 1999 blue and silver Mitsubishi L200 ute and of a man reportedly seen walking along SH14 that afternoon and evening,” Harris said.

Harris said police were also seeking any CCTV along Mangakahia Road, Otaika Valley Road and State Highway 14 towards Whangārei.

Police would particularly like any dashcam footage on the same route between 2pm-8pm.

“We understand this is an unsettling time for the community and we are working hard to establish what has happened,” Harris said.

Anyone with information should make a report online, or call 105, quoting the reference number 250509/6749.

Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

