Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

4000 miles, 6 small towns: a whistle-stop tour of America

By Richard Rubin
New York Times·
11 mins to read

The Empire Builder route runs from Chicago to Seattle and back. Photo / Janie Osborne, The New York Times

The Empire Builder route runs from Chicago to Seattle and back. Photo / Janie Osborne, The New York Times

  • A $499 USA Rail Pass allowed for 10 trips in 30 days on Amtrak’s Empire Builder route.
  • The journey included stops in six unique towns, highlighting diverse American landscapes and communities.
  • Delays and basic accommodations were challenges, but the experience offered memorable encounters and insights.

“See America,” an old Amtrak slogan promised, “at See-Level”.

And if you ride the railroad‘s Empire Builder route from Chicago to Seattle and back, as I did recently, you‘ll watch the scenery evolve, from city to suburb to small town to north woods to sweeping grasslands to Great Plains

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World