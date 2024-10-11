Rachel Kennedy captured the Aurora Australis during an Air New Zealand flight to Christchurch in September. Photo / Supplied

New Zealanders may be treated to another dazzling night sky display, with the possibility of more aurora activity on the way.

A geomagnetic storm bound for New Zealand is bringing with it the possibility of more aurora activity.

Niwa Weather said, in a post online, the aurora might be visible in the lower North Island and the South Island tonight.

“There’s a chance that aurora activity is visible even farther north, depending on the intensity of the solar storm,” they said.