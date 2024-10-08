Southland and Otago residents dazzled by Aurora Australis

Southern Aurora. Photo taken at Traquair Station near Lee Stream, Otago

Southern Aurora. Photo taken at Traquair Station near Lee Stream, Otago

Southland and Otago residents have been treated to colourful skies as Aurora Australis lights up the skies with purple, blue and pink streaks.

People were given a rare glimpse into the mechanics of the sun and its effects on our planet after the solar flares caused the colourful display last night.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation and energy blasted from the Sun’s surface when built-up magnetic energy is suddenly released.

They often happen near sunspots, where the Sun’s magnetic fields are particularly strong.